Alice Lesnick

Alice Lesnick is Term Professor of Education and the Director in the Bryn Mawr/Haverford Education Program, and Associate Dean for Global Engagement at Bryn Mawr College. Since 2013, Alice has led Lagim Tehi Tuma as the program director. A literacy researcher with particular interests in community-based learning and the interplay of knowledge originating from many sources, Alice’s current research focuses on the dynamics of organizational partnership in situations of intense economic inequity.

Alhassan Sumaila

My name is Alhassan Sumaila and I am Lagim Tehi Tuma’s local coordinator and the Titagya Schools communications officer. I attended my primary and junior high education in Dalun, Kumbungu district in the northern region of Ghana. I completed my senior high education in Tamale, at kalpohin senior high school from 2002 – 2005. Recently I recieved my diploma in Organizational Management Studies. I am a volunteer at Titagya schools, helping students fellows from Bryn Mawr/Haverford colleges traveling to Ghana, to learn and share the cultural and educational differences from each other.

Stephanie Zukerman

At the Center for Peace and Global Citizenship, Stephanie Zukerman oversees the internship program, student-initiated international research, faculty-led programs abroad, and international health, safety, and security. Before joining Haverford College in 2008, Stephanie spent several years managing an African Art Gallery. She received her B.A. in art history from Temple University with a concentration in non-western arts and earned an M.A. in Intercultural Relations from the Intercultural Communication Institute and the University of the Pacific.

Abdul-Azeez Mahama

My name is Abdul-Azeez Mahama and I am the school administrator of Dalun Titagya School and a mentor for the LTT program. I am an educator and especially passionate about childhood development.

Jennifer Prudencio

Jennifer Prudencio is the associate director of employer relations and internships at the Career and Civic Engagement Center. Before coming to Bryn Mawr College, she worked at Princeton University and Columbia University in New York City. Jennifer received her undergraduate degrees in Psychology & Sociology at Saint Louis University and she holds a master’s degree in Higher and Postsecondary Education from Teachers College, Columbia University. Jennifer is passionate about helping Bryn Mawr students to identify and explore their passions through meaningful experiences like the LTT Fellowship.

Safianu Mahama

Hello, my name is Safianu Mahama. I am the administrative officer for Titagya Schools, and the founder of the Dalun ICT center. I have worked with LTT since its inception. I am also a community youth leader and sanitation advocate. I am married with children and my hobbies include reading, environmentalism, and watching football (soccer).

Chanelle Wilson

Chanelle Wilson is an Assistant Professor of Education at Bryn Mawr College. She enjoys facilitating knowledge in a way that encourages personal connections, promotes critical thinking, highlights contemporary relevance, and necessitates social justice. Chanelle has a passion for using research to improve the educational experiences of marginalized groups, and her life’s goal is to rethink, reimagine, and revolutionize education to meet the needs of all children.

Iddi Manzah Suweidu

Iddi Manzah Suweidu is a cultural mentor for LTT. He received his diploma from the College of Education.

Sabea Evans

Sabea Evans is a coordinator, facilitator, and advocate invested in building equity and community for students in higher education. She participated as an LTT Fellow in 2017 and wrote her Haverford College linguistics thesis on her research in Dalun. She invested much of her extra/co-curricular work at Haverford in diversity, access, and student engagement on campus while building skills around ethical ethnographic media, language diversity and activism, ethnolinguistics, and innovative uses of technology for activism.